Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 169,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 9.0% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 15.3% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.08.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $183.83 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.03. The firm has a market cap of $347.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

