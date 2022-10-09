Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Belden were worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 13.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Belden Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $63.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $70.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other news, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,424 shares of company stock worth $1,294,844 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

