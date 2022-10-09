BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Position Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,407 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,069 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 189,294 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $79.66.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,925.02.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

