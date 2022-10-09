BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after buying an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after buying an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,788,000 after buying an additional 603,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,092,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.07.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $70.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.34. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.69.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,636 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

