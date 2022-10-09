BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,851.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 52,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 51.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $66,000.

BIT stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

