Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 8,893 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after acquiring an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after acquiring an additional 265,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after acquiring an additional 509,818 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,172,929,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.09 and a 200-day moving average of $173.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.