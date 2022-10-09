Chiron Capital Management LLC Buys 10,185 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE VZ opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.