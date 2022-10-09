Coastline Trust Co Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of JPM opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $310.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day moving average of $119.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.