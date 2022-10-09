Coho Partners Ltd. Has $240.60 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,264 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 4.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $240,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 34,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 301,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,495,000 after buying an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,189,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,014,000 after buying an additional 348,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $160.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.46.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.