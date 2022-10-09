Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,376 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Moody’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.38.

MCO stock opened at $245.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.13. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $242.61 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

