Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $46,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $222.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.38. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

