Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.08.

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of V stock opened at $183.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.67 and its 200 day moving average is $205.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

