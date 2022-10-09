Corbenic Partners LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.5% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

VZ stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.