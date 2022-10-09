Corbenic Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Corbenic Partners LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.8% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,656,067,000 after purchasing an additional 180,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after buying an additional 303,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $284.32 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $291.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.08.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.