Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 7.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 13.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 0.9% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Corteva by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corteva Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

