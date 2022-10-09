Corundum Group Inc. Has $849,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

