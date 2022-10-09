CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Holdings Decreased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,858 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CPS Technologies were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $3.03 on Friday. CPS Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:CPSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CPS Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CPS Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.