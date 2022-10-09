Cubic Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Visa by 21.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.08.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $183.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.03. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $347.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

