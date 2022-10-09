Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,532,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,597,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13,921.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 407,490 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.67. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

