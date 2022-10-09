Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262,197 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,824,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,524,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.11.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens raised their target price on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

