DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 250 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6,066.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 339,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,617,000 after acquiring an additional 334,015 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,512,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,156,000 after acquiring an additional 52,888 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.79.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $421.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

