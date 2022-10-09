DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE Energy Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. Mizuho reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.70.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $107.49 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $106.68 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.