Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at $46,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at $46,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,453,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,613,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,648. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BROS opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.66. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

