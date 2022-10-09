Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBS opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.92. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.49). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBS. Cowen reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

