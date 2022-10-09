Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

