Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $257.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.41. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $288.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.38.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

