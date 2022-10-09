Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 131,406 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,406 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,048,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after buying an additional 48,472 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 968,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,830,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.8 %

Several analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.