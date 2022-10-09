Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Cut by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $421.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

