Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.4% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 149,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 484,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 70,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $421.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.