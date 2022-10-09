Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 31.7% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6,066.4% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 339,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 334,015 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $421.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

