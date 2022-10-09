First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 2,995 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,277,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Kroger by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Kroger Price Performance

KR opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

