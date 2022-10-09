First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 127.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

