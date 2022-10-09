First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $199,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

Public Storage Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $283.67 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $280.83 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.