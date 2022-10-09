First Hawaiian Bank Buys 3,178 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,145,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,020. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

