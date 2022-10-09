First Hawaiian Bank Buys 547 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Life Storage by 320.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Life Storage by 70.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth $32,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Life Storage Stock Down 4.3 %

LSI opened at $103.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.16 and its 200 day moving average is $123.33. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

