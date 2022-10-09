First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in LPL Financial by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 2,511.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,487,518 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $242.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.86 and its 200 day moving average is $201.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $247.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

