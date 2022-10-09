First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

In related news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRTN. Stephens lifted their target price on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

