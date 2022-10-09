First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna cut Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.