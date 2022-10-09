First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,756 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,697,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,823,000 after acquiring an additional 234,632 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,478,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,840,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,285,000 after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,562,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,012,000 after acquiring an additional 57,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.