First Hawaiian Bank Has $209,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.46%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.