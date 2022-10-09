First Hawaiian Bank Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 43.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,767,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,136,000 after buying an additional 1,990,194 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 39.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 61.2% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 406,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 154,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.68.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

