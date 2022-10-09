First Hawaiian Bank Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,626,729,000 after buying an additional 125,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after buying an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Linde by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,376,207,000 after buying an additional 552,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Linde by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after buying an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Linde by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after buying an additional 1,303,346 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.40.

NYSE LIN opened at $273.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.91. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

