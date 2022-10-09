First Hawaiian Bank Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,472,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,294,000 after purchasing an additional 255,842 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 257,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 50,710 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ORI opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

