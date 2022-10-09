First Hawaiian Bank Has $318,000 Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CNP. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $33.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

