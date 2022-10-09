First Hawaiian Bank Has $353,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 28.7% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 25.2% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Down 2.7 %

ABNB stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.05 and a 200-day moving average of $122.35. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $558,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,541.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 845,279 shares of company stock valued at $96,471,588. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.53.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.