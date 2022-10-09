First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 136,229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.