First Hawaiian Bank Invests $265,000 in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,157,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,261,000 after purchasing an additional 36,667 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 475.5% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,525,000 after purchasing an additional 467,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 473,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.57.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of CYBR opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.45 and a 200 day moving average of $145.19. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

