First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.21.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $95.49 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $199.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.77.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.06. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

