First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 290 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $816,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.39.

EQR opened at $62.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.90. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

