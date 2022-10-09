First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 719 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.61 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. Raymond James cut their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

